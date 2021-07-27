The transition to unleaded gasoline, which may affect cars built before 2011, will take effect on September 1st.

Some cars may not be compatible with the new unleaded gasoline that will be rolled out across filling stations later this summer, according to drivers.

According to the Government’s website, the regular (95 octane) petrol now available in UK pumps will be replaced by the new E10 blend, which is compatible with all vehicles made after 2011.

Some forecourts, notably those at Sainsbury’s, have begun to post signs warning customers that the change will take effect on September 1.

“Unleaded petrol will change from £5 to E10 on September 1st,” reads one placard.

“E10 will work in most automobiles, but please double-check before using.”

Despite the fact that E10 can be used in 95% of petrol engines, some drivers will have to stick with E5, which can be purchased as super-grade (97+ octane) fuel at most gas stations.

Pumps for E5 and E10 will be “clearly labeled,” according to the government’s website, and diesel will remain unchanged.

E10 gasoline includes up to 10% renewable ethanol, which helps to cut carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline cars and combat climate change.

In the United Kingdom, petrol contains up to 5% renewable ethanol (known as E5). E10 gasoline is already widely used in Europe, the United States, and Australia.

Less fossil fuel is required when gasoline is blended with up to 10% renewable ethanol, reducing carbon emissions and helping to fulfill climate change targets.

Offering E10 gasoline on UK forecourts might reduce transportation emissions by 750,000 tons per year. That’s the same as removing 350,000 automobiles from the road, or all of the vehicles in North Yorkshire.

There’s no reason why you can’t combine the two grades of gasoline (E5 97+ and E10 95+) if your vehicle is compatible with E10 gasoline. It’s completely okay to mix the two in the same tank or to use E5 instead of E10 if E10 isn’t available.

People can use the government’s official vehicle checker at E10 vehicle checker to see if their vehicle is compatible with the new blend.

However, the following cars may not be suitable with E10 gasoline: Some specific models, particularly those from the early 2000s; some mopeds, in particular.