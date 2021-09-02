The transformation of Concert Square from a derelict plot of land to a magnet for nightlife.

Stag and hen parties, as well as clubbers seeking for a big night out, flock to Concert Square, but it wasn’t always a magnet for Liverpool’s nightclub scene.

The city center square is teeming with pubs and clubs, providing lots of opportunities to mingle with friends over drinks or dance the night away.

But it wasn’t long ago that Concert Square was a desolate plot of land with no discernible purpose.

Urban Splash, which is now one of the world’s premier regeneration firms, was responsible for the early redevelopment of Concert Square in the 1990s.

The first Urban Splash flats were located above Liverpool’s Concert Square. The Urban Splash crew also altered the square below into an area for outdoor drinking while they were at it.

Jonathan Falkingham, co-founder of Urban Splash, recently told The Washington Newsday: “We did Concert Square. ‘Will people really want to drink outside?’ someone asked us back then.

“We said affirmatively, but no one believed us.

“Our criterion was, ‘Would we live there?’ – it was a little of gut instinct.”

Tom Bloxham and Mr Falkingham, the founders of Urban Splash, had known each other for a long time before forming their company in 1993.

“I was an architect, he was a… serial entrepreneur, I suppose,” Mr Falkingham explained. He sold posters at gigs and worked in the music industry.

“Tom purchased a building in Liverpool and turned it into a poster business. But in the end, we decided to put a bar there.”

Mr Falkingham referred to the pub, the original Baa Bar on Fleet Street, as “the first proper bar in town.” And that sparked an idea in him and Mr Bloxham.

As a result, they established Urban Splash in 1993 and then relocated to Concert Square.

While some were skeptical of the area’s attractiveness as an outdoor drinking venue at first, it swiftly established itself as one of Liverpool’s most popular nightlife destinations.

Except for one, JSM Bar & Leisure Ltd now owns all of the nightclubs on Concert Square.

Modo is one among them, as are McCooley’s, Einstein, Soho Bar, Coyote Ugly, and Level, a three-story nightclub.

