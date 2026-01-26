The Traitors Set to Hit the Stage in 2027 with Theatrical Adaptation

The popular UK TV series, *The Traitors*, is making the leap from screen to stage, with an exciting theatrical adaptation set to debut in 2027. The hit show, which originally premiered in 2022, will be reimagined for a live audience, bringing its suspenseful twists and turns to London’s West End next year.

Stage Version to Debut in London

Production companies Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions have confirmed the upcoming stage production, which is being written by comedy writer and actor John Finnemore, known for his work on the BBC radio sitcom *Cabin Pressure*. The production will be helmed by Robert Hastie, an Olivier Award-winning director, ensuring an innovative and thrilling theatrical experience for audiences. Hastie and Finnemore are collaborating with a talented team of theatre-makers to provide a fresh spin on the show’s compelling format.

The news follows the recent triumph of the fourth series of *The Traitors*, which saw Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby crowned winners after a dramatic finale watched by an average of 9.4 million viewers. The television version of the show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, challenges 22 contestants to identify “traitors” within their ranks while completing various challenges and attempting to win a cash prize. The show has captured the public’s imagination, culminating in a celebrity spin-off that attracted a massive 14.9 million viewers for its final episode in 2025.

From TV Phenomenon to Theatrical Sensation

As the *Traitors* brand continues to thrive globally, the transition to the stage is being heralded as a bold new chapter for the franchise. *The Traitors* first originated in the Netherlands in 2021 under the title *De Verraders*, before being adapted in the UK in 2022. Its global success has since spurred versions in countries such as Ireland, Australia, France, Canada, and the USA.

Studio Lambert’s CEO, Stephen Lambert, expressed his excitement about the theatrical venture, emphasizing the opportunity to reimagine the show for the stage. “Taking *The Traitors* from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand,” he said. “Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our traitors.”

Caro Newling, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, highlighted the team’s efforts in crafting a stage adaptation that will offer a new structural twist, making full use of the live theatre format. The production promises to give fans a fresh perspective while retaining the intensity and suspense that have made *The Traitors* a global sensation.

Details about the plot and casting of the stage adaptation are yet to be announced, but fans can look forward to a thrilling experience when *The Traitors* arrives on stage in 2027.