The training program ‘safe space’ assists city venues in supporting vulnerable people.

A new scheme will provide training to venues in Liverpool to help them better support vulnerable groups.

The ‘You’re Safe Here’ campaign attempts to train venue employees to support and protect vulnerable persons, such as LGBT+ people and hate crime survivors.

Venues across Merseyside are being encouraged to sign up for the scheme, which was created by the LCR Pride Foundation in collaboration with Stop Hate UK, Liverpool Nightlife CIC, and Merseyside Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell, and will allow them to display a badge identifying them as a certified safe space.

The ‘You’re Safe Here’ symbol is intended to reassure members of the public that they are in a secure environment, and that employees will know what to do if they are victims of hate crime, abuse, or intimidation.

It also gives venues the expertise to deal with a wide range of situations, such as sexual violence awareness, dangerous drinking, grooming, and student safety.

Venues with personnel who have completed the one-and-a-half-hour training course will be able to display the “You’re Safe Here” badge to demonstrate that they have the knowledge to help individuals in need.

The scheme’s introduction comes after a recent surge in high-profile hate crimes against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in the city.

“While this scheme was started in response to a number of hate crimes targeting the LGBT+ community in the city, it is designed to provide safe spaces for all,” said Andi Herring, chief executive officer of the LCR Pride Foundation.

“It was created to be simple to comprehend and to make safe space locations clearly identifiable. There are no codewords or complicated procedures; instead, comprehensive training will enable venues to recognize problems and respond appropriately, while also providing customers the confidence to seek assistance.

“The ‘You’re Safe Here’ training will ensure that venues and their personnel know how to respond confidently and effectively to any circumstance where a person may be in danger, from assisting a victim of a hate crime to assisting someone who feels intimidated by.”

