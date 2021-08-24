The trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been released, and it includes a ‘Shout-Out to Real Ones’ who ignored the leak.

Despite the film circulating online, the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been officially published.

So, what exactly happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, which will be released in theaters exclusively on December 17th. pic.twitter.com/gitbLCniOd

August 24, 2021 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie)

The trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ which will be shown in theaters on December 17, was posted on Friday on the official Twitter page for the film. In response to the broad leak, the account tweeted, “shout-out to the actual ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who fans have seen in several movie set photographs on social media, were noticeably absent from the trailer.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.