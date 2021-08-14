The tragedy of her son, who was killed in a car accident, has left his mother “tortured” to this day.

A mother whose kid was murdered in a car accident expressed her grief. “It doesn’t get any easier with time.”

Michael Molloy was 18 years old when he died in a car accident while returning from the Bestival festival in 2012.

Michael, 18, of Woolton, Kerry Ogden, 23, of Maghull, and coach driver Colin Daulby, 63, of Warrington, were all killed in a crash on the A3 in Surrey after the coach’s 19-year-old tyre blew out.

Since then, Michael’s mother, Frances, and a group of protesters have battled diligently for a ban on buses, coaches, and lorries using tyres older than ten years.

The organization ultimately won after eight years of agitation when the new law went into effect on February 1 this year.

The law prohibits the use of tyres that are more than ten years old on the front steered axles of lorries, buses, coaches, or all single wheels on a minibus.

Frances spoke with The Washington Newsday to commemorate National Road Victim Month and Michael’s 27th birthday on August 5.

“I believe one of the problems about losing a child is that you see the future they should have had,” Frances remarked.

“I see that in his pals, and it’s lovely. I adore seeing his pals; they’ve helped me get through each year and don’t forget about him.

“It was especially difficult this year because it was his 9th birthday without him. One day it occurred to me that he’d been gone for nine years and had been here for eighteen, so I’d spent half of his life without him.”

Michael’s family and friends released balloons at his memorial bench at Camp Hill in Woolton to commemorate his birthday this year.

The company then returned to the family’s house, where Frances had prepared Michael’s favorite dishes, including lasagne and a five-layer birthday cake with chocolate orange icing.

“We try to turn that day into a celebration of his life,” Frances said. “It’s stressful, and the build-up is incredibly painful.”

“The worst thing you can do is lose your child.”

