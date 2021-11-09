The Tragedy of Astroworld Reignites Interest in General Admission 42 Years After the Fatal Who Concert

Many people have drawn parallels between the stampede that killed eight people at the Astroworld music festival in Houston and a similar mass crush that occurred nearly 42 years ago.

The Who, a British rock band, were slated to perform at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 3, 1979 as part of their global tour.

The Who, still regarded as one of the greatest bands of all time, were at the height of their success, and fans had sold over 18,000 tickets to fill the venue.

The night, however, would end in disaster.

After it was incorrectly assumed that the band had begun to play, a swarm of general admission ticket holders attempted to squeeze through the two open doors. This resulted in a stampede, in which 11 individuals died as a result of crushing injuries and at least 26 more were injured.

Following the accident, the technique by which general admission audiences were allowed to stream into stadiums was heavily criticized. For a while, the city of Cincinnati outlawed general admission ticketing events, however this rule was later repealed.

The controversy over general admission events has resurfaced almost 42 years later, after eight people died and at least 300 others were injured while attempting to enter NRG Park in Houston for the Astroworld concert.

The event was organized by rapper Travis Scott, who has previously been chastised for a lack of security at some of his shows. A fan was paralyzed during one of his 2017 concerts, according to Rolling Stone.

According to Houston police reports, a lot of fans ran to the event venue’s perimeter to grab a seat, similar to The Who’s tragedy. Fans swarmed the area in an attempt to get closer to the stage when Scott began to play, causing havoc.

Despite the fact that some fans tried to attract Scott’s attention by warning him that people were being harmed, he continued to perform, leading even more fans to flock to the arena. Some people were even observed climbing musical instruments in an attempt to get out of the area.

While Scott has agreed to provide full refunds to concertgoers, many have questioned whether general admission ticket events such as these will be successful. This is a condensed version of the information.