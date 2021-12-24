The tragedy of a young mother who was stabbed in front of her children remains a mystery.

Police were baffled when a mother was discovered stabbed to death in her own home just days before Christmas.

On December 21, 1961, Maureen Dutton, a young mother of two, was stabbed 14 times in her Knotty Ash house before being discovered dead by her husband.

While her husband Brian was at work, the 27-year-old was at home alone with her two tiny children at the property on Thingwall Lane.

Brian, a Widnes-based research chemist, got home shortly after 6 p.m., expecting to see his wife and two sons, two-year-old David and 22-day-old Andrew.

When he returned home, though, he discovered the house was dark.

When he entered the house, he became concerned because the family’s half-eaten meal remained in the kitchen.

He discovered the discovery, though, when he pushed open the door to the family’s living room.

His wife Maureen’s body lay in the center of the room.

She had many stab wounds to her chest, throat, and back, which were suspected to have occurred in front of her son, David.

When Brian walked into the room, he noticed his son staring at his mother’s body, while his newborn son lay in a basket mere yards away.

Police at the Old Swan police station soon initiated a murder inquiry.

Officers were stumped after failing to find a murder weapon, which was thought to be a long bladed knife.

Neighbors and anyone in the area were questioned as part of a door-to-door investigation.

However, no weapon was discovered, nor was there anyone who had observed someone entering or exiting the house that day.

Maureen had not been robbed or sexually attacked, and neither of her sons had suffered any sort of injury.

There were no noises of a fight or shouts reported in the area, and there was no evidence of forced entry or a struggle.

So, who was responsible for Maureen Dutton’s death and what was their motivation?

Maureen’s assailant may have obtained admission to her home under a reasonable pretext before holding a knife to her throat and forcing her to flee backwards down the corridor, according to police.

