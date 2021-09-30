The traffic light system is being phased out, therefore all travel rules are expected to alter next week.

Major changes to international travel regulations are expected to take effect next week.

The traffic light system will be replaced with a single red list on Monday, October 4, and the rules for coronavirus testing will alter for fully vaccinated travelers.

This is excellent news for the travel sector and families planning vacations during the half-term break.

As the airport continues to recover from the pandemic, it welcomed 43,000 passengers on flights to 48 different locations last week alone.

“The most popular holiday hot spots were Malaga, Alicante, Palma, and Faro, with travelers taking advantage of the late summer season sunshine,” an airport official tweeted.

Here, we look at all of the laws that will be changing next week, as well as the implications for travelers.

The government used to categorize overseas destinations into red, amber, and green lists under the former “traffic light” system.

However, as of Monday, the traffic light system will be phased out in favor of a single red list of countries regarded to be the most dangerous, as well as a rest of the world category.

On their return to the UK, visitors from red-list nations will still be required to quarantine in a hotel.

Anywhere that isn’t on the red list will be classified as part of the’rest of the world,’ and will be regarded safe to visit.

When returning to the UK after visiting a country in the rest of the globe, some limitations will be lifted – as long as you are fully vaccinated. This indicates that your second dose was taken at least 14 days ago.

Travelers who have been properly immunized will see some changes.

Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to perform pre-departure testing within 72 hours of their return flight beginning October 4.

Beginning in late October, visitors to England will no longer be required to take a PCR test two days following their arrival.

Instead of a gold standard PCR test, they will be allowed to take a significantly less expensive lateral flow test.

Travelers who have not been vaccinated must follow certain rules.

Adults who have not been immunized from the rest of the world will be required to isolate at home for up to ten days.

