The town’s application for city status has been dubbed a “council vanity project” by some.

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, Warrington is expected to submit a proposal for city status.

At a meeting next week, Warrington Council’s cabinet is expected to vote in favor of sanctioning plans to submit a proposal.

According to the BBC, a study by council leader Russ Bowden stated that city status for Warrington would “signify” its rich industrial and manufacturing background.

Southend-on-Sea has previously been designated as the UK’s 52nd city, in honor of MP Sir David Amess, who was slain in a constituent meeting in October.

Cllr Bowden detailed the argument for why Warrington should apply for city status in a report, saying, “Our economic standing alone sets us apart.” “We frequently feature in surveys by the independent Centre for Cities as one of the UK’s most economically successful ‘cities,'” he said.

“We have a proud history and heritage, civic pride and traditions, vibrant and inclusive communities, impressive cultural, historic, and natural assets, a strong record of innovation across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, and commitment to a forward-looking and enterprising approach to governance,” the report continued.

However, not all citizens appear to be as enthusiastic as the council leader about Warrington becoming a city.

On Facebook, a group named ‘Warrington City?’ has formed to oppose the proposed proposals. ‘No, thank you.’

The group has put up an online petition urging people to oppose the proposals, declaring that “Warrington is a proud town NOT a city” and urging citizens to join the petition, which labels the council’s intentions a “vanity project.”

“The council are trying to encourage people not to look at the issues that are actually affecting Warrington by getting engaged in a bid that nobody wants,” writes the admin on the ‘Warrington City? No Thanks’ Facebook group.

According to Cllr Bowden’s report, the bid preparation will cost £4,000, with an additional £800 for images to support the proposal.

The report also includes the findings of an online public survey that took place between October 1 and October 26.

There were a total of 1,005 responses, with the. “The summary has come to an end.”