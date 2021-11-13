The town with the UK’s worst Christmas tree, which celebrated in April.

A sad Christmas tree is gloomy enough, but being named one of the worst in the UK is downright dismal.

In 2014, Liscard, Wirral, found itself in this situation after a Facebook group was formed to shame the council and companies into action.

“We know we are not Liverpool or Birkenhead,” a post on the Liscard Christmas Lights group wrote, “but as a community and clients of all the local stores in Liscard all year round, we demand better from Wirral council and the businesses.”

It was accompanied by a photograph of a really unremarkable tree encased behind a big metal gate.

People began to decorate the fence and one even put up a sign that read “free the tree” after the group captured the attitude of the people in Wallasey.

It drew the attention of not only local authorities, who pledged to do more, but also the national media, with the tree making it onto Buzzfeed’s list of the worst trees in the country, which was a huge issue at the time.

The citizens of Liscard were then promised that the tree, which was donated by Primark every year, would be improved. A total of £9,500 was set aside to decorate 40 lampposts and five trees in the town center with lights.

The decorations were not what they used to be, according to Liscard ward councillor Bernie Mooney, because the local retailers’ association had collapsed.

Following the town’s mutual embarrassment, a drive to find a better tree was launched.

The Light up Liscard effort raised thousands of pounds thanks to donations from local businesses and shoppers.

In April 2015, there was a dress rehearsal for a Christmas extravaganza, complete with fake snow, a magnificent tree, and even Santa.

The organizers wanted to raise £25,000 by educating local businesses about what Christmas could be like in Liscard.

And it succeeded; people got into the festive atmosphere despite the fact that it was spring.