The town will be transformed by 1,000 new dwellings built as part of a £13 million park project.

In proposals to revamp the face of Birkenhead, a £13 million new park project may provide more than 1,000 new dwellings.

Work on Dock Branch Park, a nearly-a-mile-long green space that will run through the heart of town along a decommissioned railway line, could begin as early as the end of next year.

Dock Branch Park, a £13 million project, will connect the town center to Wirral Waters, a large development project that might result in up to 13,000 new residences along Birkenhead’s former docklands over the next 30 years.

The symptoms of the Omicron variant are distinct from those of the Delta variant, so keep an eye out for them.

The park, along with the new ‘travel corridor’ it will establish, is expected to improve the local property market, perhaps creating over 1,000 new dwellings as well as recreational space.

Wirral Council is in talks with Network Rail, which still owns the site, about taking it over as part of the Dock Branch Park project.

This initiative is possible because to a significant amount of outside finance received by Wirral Council for the redevelopment of Birkenhead, a town that has been in decline for decades.

Homes England, the government’s Town Deal, Future High Streets fund, and Levelling Up fund, as well as the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, have all contributed more than £100 million to the local authority (LCR).

Wirral Council will receive £13 million from the LCR’s Sustainable Travel Settlement Fund for Dock Branch Park.

The park is just one component of Birkenhead’s larger ambitions, which include relocating Birkenhead Market to the former House of Fraser building, opening additional food and beverage businesses, and creating up to 1,000 houses on vacant land in Hind Street.

With a new’super crossing’ on Conway Street and alterations to the approach from Birkenhead Central station into the town centre, including the elimination of the flyovers, the council plans to make it considerably easier to stroll throughout the town.

In addition, two substantial office buildings are planned for the former Milton Pavements site.