The town of Wirral has been awarded £25 million to help it ‘finally meet its potential.’

Birkenhead’s regeneration efforts have been given a boost thanks to a £25 million government funding.

The award, which is part of the Town Deal scheme, will help fund a variety of big capital projects in the town.

“This latest funding decision reinforces our confidence in our plans and will allow us to progress some extraordinary projects that will finally see Birkenhead meet its potential as an exciting place to live, work, and spend your free time,” said Alan Evans, director of regeneration and place at Wirral Council.

“We are grateful to the Town Deal Board for their collaborative efforts in developing an ambitious and appealing bid that has now received Government approval.

“There’s a serious momentum behind bringing change to Birkenhead, with the recent positive responses we’ve had around the 20-year vision for the town through the Birkenhead 2040 Framework, work set to start on the Central Business District in the town centre through the Wirral Growth Company, and the difference we’re already seeing through new and existing creative organisations which we’ve supported.

“These plans are unprecedented in the country right now, and they will deliver not only massive transformation through buildings, infrastructure, and public spaces, but also actual improvements to the lives of our inhabitants and businesses.”

In the last seven months, more than £50 million has been obtained for major regeneration projects in Birkenhead.

The £25 million follows £24.6 million awarded by the Government’s Future High Streets fund at the end of last year to support the transformation of the town centre, £8.3 million awarded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to support the removal of the town’s flyovers, and a further £1 million for Town Deal accelerator funds to help bring forward projects, particularly in the city centre, and a further £1 million for Town Deal accelerator funds to help bring forward projects, particularly in the city centre.

Wirral Council hopes that the funds it has received so far would enable it to attract additional public and private sector investment for its regeneration initiatives.

