The town is disturbed after mysterious notices appear.

Residents in a Merseyside town are anxious after receiving posters this week.

The notices have been posted on lampposts and fences throughout Newton-le-Willows.

They lay out plans to put fiber internet poles around the city, with many of the poles slated for residential streets and locations near residences.

People have high aspirations for the town’s’masterplans’ for regeneration.

Some locals, however, are perplexed by the imprecise plans, and are unsure how large the poles would be. Others wonder why the fiber cabling cannot be installed underground instead.

“Can’t they use existing phone line poles?” one resident wondered. Doubling up appears to be a waste of time. When I travel abroad, one thing I usually notice is the amount of unsightly overhead cables; let’s strive to keep that to a minimum.” One of the main complaints raised by homeowners on the Clarence Street estate in Newton-le-Willows was the proposed cable poles’ proximity to people’s homes, as well as fears that the poles would be an eyesore.

“One is literally being put at the end of my drive,” another resident remarked. It’s going to be a real eyesore.” Not everyone on the estate is opposed to the plans, as one homeowner explained: “In the long run, if everything is in place, it will allow rapid fiber broadband into residences.”

“As a result, homeowners should be able to access faster broadband and maybe from more carriers than they have now.” If anything, it’s a bit of a plus.” Residents appreciated the Freedom Fibre team’s willingness to interact with them, according to Michelle Finney of The Washington Newsday: “Stephen the site manager was really helpful and explained everything clearly and was able to move the pole to where I proposed.” “Freedom Fibre connects communities that suffer from inadequate broadband speeds or would wish to benefit from ultra-fast FTTP,” a spokeswoman for the business that installed the fiber gear said (Fibre to the Premises).

“Freedom Fibre is a firm believer in “connectivity for all,” and that the latest Full Fibre broadband should be available to everyone.

“Wherever practicable, Freedom Fibre makes use of existing BT Openreach ducts and pole infrastructure, which covers about 80% of any new build area.”

“Where no subterranean ducts/poles exist, new poles must be installed.”

