The town centre of Birkenhead is about to undergo a dramatic transformation.

Birkenhead Market, which has been at the heart of the town since 1835, will be relocated to the former House of Fraser building on Grange Road by Wirral Council.

After traders rejected the council’s previous idea to temporarily relocate the market to St Werburghs Square while a new permanent market was created, the suggestion was put forward.

Andrew Porter, who manages the Quickprint and Accessories stall in St Werburghs Square, claimed in the summer that “80% of sellers will walk if this goes ahead, and the council’s legacy will be to basically get away of the market that has been going since 1835.”

Senior councillors from across Wirral’s political spectrum approved the authority’s intention to produce plans for the new market, which may see merchants leave the current market in three years, during tonight’s Policy and Resources Committee.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCR) is likely to award Wirral Council a £2.1 million grant, which will allow the council to repay the money it spent on purchasing the former House of Fraser building.

In addition to this sum, the council has set aside more than £14 million from the government’s Future High Streets Fund to help refurbish Birkenhead Market.

The market is “integral” to what the council is doing in the town centre, according to Alan Evans, Wirral Council’s director of regeneration.

New workplaces, food and drink shops, event spaces, and more than 600 houses will be created in Birkenhead as part of the Wirral Growth Company, a 50/50 partnership between Wirral Council and Muse Developments.

Mr Evans said the temporary market plan had caused “some disquiet” among traders, who were concerned that it would disrupt market activities, but that communication with stall owners had improved in recent months, and that traders were “quite pleased” about the House of Fraser plan.

The director of regeneration noted that some worries about the new market's location and access to it still exist, but that connection will increase in the coming years as a result of modifications such.