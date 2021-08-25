The tourism business has been struck hard by the perfect storm of Brexit, Covid-19, and an influx of tourists.

According to analysts, the tourism industry is being battered by a perfect storm of increased visitor numbers, staff shortages, and supplier issues.

Staff were sick with coronavirus, some were isolated after being “pinged,” and there was a recruiting crisis owing to Brexit and a lack of accommodation, according to hoteliers and bar owners.

As a result, some hotels were compelled to close rooms, while restaurants, cafes, and bars had to cut their opening hours and menus.

Due to international travel limitations, many people are preferring to holiday in the UK, according to tourism experts in Cornwall.

According to the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, the county received an extra 30,000 tourists this summer compared to previous years.

According to new data, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly now have England’s highest rate of Covid-19 instances.

Furlough, Covid-19, a reduction in EU employees, and too little housing, according to Nick Hayman, co-owner of the Fistral Beach Bar in Newquay.

“This summer has been difficult. It’s not just a Newquay issue; it appears to be a national one at the moment,” he told the PA news agency.

Mr Hayman explained that due to changes in tax legislation, holiday lets and Airbnb earned more money for buy-to-let investors than renting to long-term tenants.

“It’s a perfect storm,” he explained, “because there’s more money in it and the tax breaks are better.”

“Hospitality is the first to be shut down and the last to reopen, and many individuals have struggled because they were unable to get on furlough. Chefs are really difficult to come by.

“We’ve decreased covers, limited opening hours, and on a daily basis, we’ve had to look at how many people we have in and manage it accordingly.”

He claimed that suppliers were unable to satisfy orders, and as a result, he was cutting menus.

“Drinks are more easier to substitute than meals. He explained, “It’s simply weird stuff that isn’t available — it’s just bizarre.”

“Guacamole, tortilla chips, and orange juice one week and apple juice and cranberry juice the next. It.” “The summary comes to an end.”