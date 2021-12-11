The Tornadoes That Hit Six States Were Unusual in Every Way.

A rash of deadly tornadoes slammed through at least six US states overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning, causing widespread devastation and raising concerns of up to 100 deaths.

The storms were part of a powerful and unusual weather system that hit Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee. More than 30 tornado reports were reported around the country during the disastrous outbreak, which is considered an incredibly rare occurrence this late in the season.

“This has been the most devastating tornado in the history of our state. What it has accomplished in this case is incomprehensible. The level of devastation is unprecedented in my experience “Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, made the announcement early Saturday morning.

Experts say that such a severe and far-reaching storm system in December is unusual, adding that such a storm system would normally occur in April or May.

According to the New York Times, Dan Pydynowski, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, stated on Friday, “To have an outbreak of this magnitude, with this many tornado reports—a it’s little unusual for this time of year.”

“”It was extremely warm, there was moisture in the air, and you got a strong cold front end,” he continued. These conditions are ideal for large storms in the spring, but not in the middle of December.” According to preliminary estimates released on Saturday, one tornado touched down for more than 230 miles, inflicting havoc for hours over Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The National Weather Service (NWS) is conducting an official investigation to see if the event was one continuous system; if so, it will be the longest tornado in US history and the first to cross four states.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) is used to rate tornadoes, with zero being the weakest and five being the most powerful. According to accounts so far, several of the tornadoes were likely among the strongest or most powerful. According to NBC, just 21 tornadoes have been classified as “violent” in the United States during the month of December since 1950.

Furthermore, radar records indicate that the massive storm system was so powerful that debris was lofted more than 30,000 feet into the air—a height at which commercial jets fly, according to the. This is a condensed version of the information.