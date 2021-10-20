The tornado that hit Widnes left a path of damage in the streets.

A “mini tornado” struck a suburban Widnes street today, causing trees to fall, fences to be smashed, and masonry to be toppled.

The first sign that anything was awry for homeowners on Kensington Close and Greenwich Avenue was a sound that sounded like enormous hailstones or an approaching plane, followed by a tremendous blast of noise that sounded like an explosion.

A trampoline was seen flying 150 feet in the air, according to The Washington Newsday.

Floods, wind, and thunderstorms wreak havoc on the region.

The intensity of the weather phenomenon had even lifted a piece of fake grass and tossed it across Moorfield Road, and a pillar bordering someone’s property had been pushed over, smashing a car window.

Residents have started sweeping and tossing crushed bricks into skips to tidy up the debris-strewn cul-de-sac.

Although no casualties have been recorded, no official statement has yet to be published.

When The Washington Newsday arrived, there was a police barricade in place.

Benjamin Karalius skip hire had dropped down two skips for residents.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, detailed the tornado’s arrival.

“I was down the side of the home fooling around with some skirting board stuff,” he explained.

“I came around the front because the wind was getting a little too fierce.”

“When I turned around, the car’s roof had been smashed, the back windows had been smashed, and the back quarter panels had been smashed.”

“I was down the hall when it all started.”

“I figured, ‘I’ll just ride this out.'”

“I didn’t see anything at first, but then everything started blowing over the gate, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God.'”

“It was driving down the back road clearly, and the next minute bins started flying in the air, trees were falling down,” Dom Smith said.

“One of those, what are they called, trampolines that literally fly 150 feet in the air above the houses,” says the narrator.

“It was back to normal in about 20-30 seconds.”

“It appeared out of nowhere and then vanished,” Dom’s son Elliot Smith said.

“It appeared and then vanished.”

Lynn Fraser, who was present at the time, told The Washington Newsday that she was inside.

“It sounded like there was wind and rain,” she remarked.”

