The Torch Ritual: Wetang’ula Questioned Amid Jirongo’s Mysterious Death

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has been questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as part of an ongoing probe into the mysterious death of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo. The investigation, which has stirred political and cultural tensions in Western Kenya, comes as rumors swirl about a traditional “torch ritual” allegedly tied to the circumstances surrounding Jirongo’s untimely demise.

Supernatural Fears and Official Scrutiny

The death of Cyrus Jirongo, a former cabinet minister and influential political figure, occurred in December 2025 following a tragic road accident on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. Despite official statements attributing the incident to a mere traffic crash, suspicions of foul play have emerged. Many locals, particularly from Jirongo’s Tiriki community, are adamant that his death may not have been accidental, with some calling for a deeper investigation.

The situation has taken a supernatural turn, with a growing belief that a traditional curse could hold the key to identifying the politician’s killers. Elders from the Tiriki community have threatened to bury Jirongo with a “lit torch,” a symbolic ritual believed to expose wrongdoers. “If the torch goes out, the killer dies,” said Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, referencing the curse that now shadows Wetang’ula, one of the last people to meet with Jirongo.

Wetang’ula’s Involvement and the Political Fallout

Wetang’ula, who spoke with Jirongo on Jamhuri Day just hours before the fatal accident, has become a focal point in the investigation. He described their meeting as “ordinary,” but police are examining the details for any signs of foul play. Wetang’ula is among 28 individuals who have been questioned by the DCI as part of their efforts to piece together Jirongo’s final hours.

The Speaker has urged political leaders to refrain from using the tragedy for political gain, calling for respect for the deceased’s family. “I don’t want to be cheered or jeered. This death touches me personally,” Wetang’ula told mourners at a recent memorial service.

The investigation is proving difficult, with many in Western Kenya demanding a resolution. Tensions are high as accusations of assassination and witchcraft threaten to dominate the narrative, potentially overshadowing any scientific conclusions. For Wetang’ula, the pressure is mounting, as his reputation and his ties to the deceased weigh heavily on his every move.

As the DCI continues its investigation, the people of Western Kenya await answers, torn between the demand for justice and the potent pull of traditional beliefs. The investigation may be racing against time to present a rational explanation before the “torch” narrative takes permanent root in the region’s political and cultural psyche.