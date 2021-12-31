The top ten snubs and sentencing remarks made by Liverpool judges in 2021.

Judges at Liverpool Crown Court are tasked with passing sentences for a variety of offenses.

They must summarize the offenses after listening to the facts of a case and then decide on a suitable punishment based on the Sentencing Council’s sentencing guidelines.

Judges can be harsh in their sentencing statements when it comes to those whose acts have damaged the lives of others and brought sorrow to our communities.

The money that drug dealers have will be removed from them and donated to charity.

However, not everyone in the dock is appropriately embarrassed or sorry – far from it.

Defendants – or even their supporters in the public gallery – occasionally make the mistake of directly questioning or engaging in a verbal battle with “the beak.”

Nine times out of ten, they come out looking bad, and in some circumstances, they even end up serving more time in prison.

Here’s a look at some of the judges’ rebukes and sentencing remarks from 2021.

10. “Thank you very much for coming,” Sarah Clarke, who assisted her murderous spouse in eluding police, pleaded for “mercy” on behalf of her young son.

Her eight-year-old son’s father and stepfather, both former boyfriends, are now serving life sentences for murder.

Damian ‘Scarface’ Gorman, her child’s father, collaborated with known cop killer Dale Cregan on a pub assassination.

Stephen Strutt, the boy’s stepfather, was one of four men who murdered Warren Glover, a father of one, in St Helens.

Clarke, 30, was convicted for telling police “deliberate lies” regarding Strutt’s whereabouts after the attack on Mr Glover.

She later concealed the killer in a hotel room in Blackpool, which she bought using her aunt’s credit card, and where the couple was apprehended.

On Saturday, June 13 of last year, Strutt, 39, and three others were found guilty of the murder of Mr Glover.

After the same trial, Clarke, of Chester Avenue, Stalybridge, was found guilty of helping an offender.

She sobbed as her lawyer made a “pleading for mercy” on her behalf, which he claimed was more on behalf of her kid, for whom “she is the sole caregiver.”

Judge Denis Watson, QC, who sentenced Clarke to 21 months in prison, said her case was “yet another illustration” of how a criminal’s actions affect not only the victim but also the community. “The summary has come to an end.”