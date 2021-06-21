The top places to live in the UK that are inspired by dogs

Are you looking for a unique place to take your dog on a trip?

What about a journey to a town or village whose very name is derived from words relating to dogs? The UK is rich of localities named after our animal friends, from Barkisland to Woofferton.

TeamDogs has compiled a list of the top dog-themed towns and villages in the United Kingdom. But, before you load the car and pack the dog dish, are these destinations more ugh than pug? TeamDogs investigates.

Barking is the name of two places in the United Kingdom. The most well-known is in London, where it was originally known as Berecingas, or “the village by the birch trees,” which became corrupted to Barking through time. It has been home to a fishing fleet that travelled as far as Iceland to bring back cod for sale at Billingsgate Market since the 1170s, and it was formerly the site of a Saxon abbey. Put some music on for your dog if he likes to sing along to the radio – musician Billy Bragg was born here, and rapper Ramz wrote a successful song about it in 2018.

Keep your dog on a leash in Suffolk since it is much smaller and more serene, with plenty of woodland walks and a badger population.

This village in West Yorkshire’s Calderdale has been inhabited since the Stone Age. The name is supposed to have originated in Anglo-Saxon and means “birch land” or “land of wolves.” The area was home to two textile mills during the Industrial Revolution, and if you’re organizing a wedding and want your DD to be the special guest of honor, Bower Mill at Barkisland is now a wedding venue and entertainment space.

Black Dog, a village in Devon around 15 miles from Exeter, offers a rustic idyll. The bar, which was named after the landlord’s dog, appears to have given the village its name. There are several treks in the region; visit the neighboring Iron Age fort at Berry Castle, then return to the Black Dog Inn for a drink and a meal, which has been serving travellers since 1765. Oh, and of course. The summary comes to a close.