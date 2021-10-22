The top green energy providers have been announced.

Seven out of ten customers believe that companies providing green energy should acquire it directly from generators, according to a Which? poll, albeit this is not always the case.

According to the consumer newspaper, just a few of the 33 energy suppliers questioned produced a significant portion of their own renewable electricity or acquired it from the producer.

Instead, many have turned to so-called Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (Rego) certificates, which critics dismiss as weak pieces of paper that allow corporations to claim their energy is environmentally beneficial.

In a recently released evaluation of firms’ green credentials, three smaller suppliers – Good Energy, Ecotricity, and GEUK – came out on top.

They were the only vendors to acquire the “Eco Provider” label from the organisation.

Their approach toward renewable gas and energy, according to Which?, is broadly in accordance with what environmentally conscious clientele want.

Good Energy, which got 19 out of a possible 20 points in the assessment, buys most of its renewable electricity from producers but also generates some of its own.

Other sellers, on the other hand, argue that building their own wind turbines or solar panels is too costly.

Utilita, which scored a one-out-of-twenty rating, told Which? that their efforts were aimed at helping people reduce their energy consumption at home.

Scottish Power, Octopus, British Gas, and Bulb were the top performers among the major corporations.

Scottish Power may use its own wind farms to supply electricity to clients because it is one of the country’s largest green energy generators.

“We know that consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and our research shows that some energy companies go to great lengths to invest in the technology we need to clean up the grid, generate renewable electricity, or purchase it from renewable generators,” Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said.

“However, a number of other energy companies merely do the bare least to label their tariffs as ‘green,’ making it difficult for customers to understand what they’re buying.”

