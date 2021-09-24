The top 40 most scenic dog walking routes in the United Kingdom, as voted on by dog owners.

The Yorkshire Dales, Hadrian’s Wall, and Cheddar Gorge are just a few of the beautiful spots in the UK where you can take your dog for a stroll.

A poll of 2,000 dog owners in the UK revealed the best 40 dog-friendly destinations, with the Yorkshire Dales topping the list.

Some of the most popular places for a dog walk were discovered to be near the shore (44%), with the South West having a lot of them. Cornwall claimed two of the top five slots, but Devon’s Doone Valley and Baggy Point appeared on the list multiple times.

Three out of ten owners like strolling around lakes, with Derwentwater in the Lake District claiming second place in the top 40.

A further 39% prefer forest treks, while 28% choose national parks, according to the research, which was commissioned by Forthglade, a Devon-based natural pet food manufacturer.

It was also discovered that how safe it is for dogs (46%) is influenced by whether there is enough space for them to be allowed off the leash (29%) and if it is a place to connect with nature (29%). (26 per cent).

“We’re lucky to have so many gorgeous areas in the UK to enjoy walks with dogs,” said Gerard Lovell, joint managing director of Forthglade.

“It’s critical that both owners and canine partners enjoy interacting with nature and exploring new areas off the beaten path.”

Free parking (22%) and dog-friendly cafés (14%), as well as a place for the dog to swim (15%), are all likely to influence where dog walkers spend their day.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, also discovered that 46 percent of respondents said dog walking improved their physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic, with 24 percent taking more walks throughout the day.

The research also indicated that over half of respondents (49%) had chosen vacation destinations based on their dog’s appropriateness, with 61% looking for dog-friendly lodging, 59% looking for beaches, and 59% looking for nearby walking areas (55 per cent).

And a quarter feel they get just as enthusiastic for a walk as they do for a run. “The summary has come to an end.”