The Top 10 Most Affordably Priced Luxury Handbags in 2021

Honey, we love a good purse, but let’s face it, most of us are on a budget these days. Sure, we adore seeing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies swoon over Dorit Kemsley’s latest Birkin, but luxury handbags should, at the very least, be within reach for the majority of us. For example, under $1,000.

Of course, the point of anything luxurious is that it is luxurious—basically the polar opposite of cost-effective. But, after all, don’t we deserve to reward ourselves now and then?

Here are ten of the most affordable luxury handbags, ranging from Coach to Gucci. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

The 10 Most Affordably Priced Luxury Handbags Kensington Leather Crossbody Bag XXL Kurt Geiger London Rainbow Shop

The Kurt Geiger London Rainbow XXL Kensington Leather Crossbody Bag looks like it came straight out of a Lucky Charms box if you’re seeking to make a rainbow statement. Though we can’t say whether it tastes miraculously amazing, it certainly looks magically delicious, with its colorful leather diagonal stripes and the brand’s characteristic crystal-encrusted eagle head. For maximum impact, pair it with an all-white or all-black set, or go as vivid as possible with the rest of your outfit. And what about the price? It doesn’t get any better than that.

Purchase for $375 at Nordstrom.

Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag by Tory Burch

In grainy black leather, the Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag dazzles. Tory Burch’s name (and brand!) has become synonymous with high-end sandals and luxury handbags that are nonetheless reasonably priced, so this slinky chain-strapped crossbody is a no-brainer. For a more secure fit, wear it on your shoulder or across your body. This bag also has an inside divider and two wall pockets for maximum organization on the inside, as well as a magnetic-flap closing for a secure closure.

Purchase for $498 at Nordstrom.

Coach Rogue is 25 years old.

If you went to the Coach store near my house, you'd think they were giving the bags away for free: there's always a line out the door! Coach, on the other hand, has recently been buoyed by celebrity relationships with Selena Gomez.