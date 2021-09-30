The Tongue of a 12-Year-Old Boy Was Chopped Off With Scissors; The Victim Approached Police With A Bleeding Mouth

Following a dispute, three males slashed the tongue of a 12-year-old child, who was taken to the hospital. After the child went to the local police station with a bleeding lips, the incident was discovered.

According to News 18, the violent incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

Officers stated the child, who was from Boraulli village, came to the station with a bleeding lips. He couldn’t say anything since he couldn’t speak. The boy, on the other hand, expressed his distress by writing about the attack in a paper.

“For treatment, we transported the boy to a government hospital. “He has been certified safe by the doctors,” a senior police officer told News 18.

Further inquiry found that the child and his buddies were playing when the victim and another boy got into a dispute. When the minors traded blows and attacked each other with batons, the verbal brawl turned physical. In the incident, the other kid received head injuries. He went home and vented his frustrations.

When the injured boy’s relative saw the infant crying, he became enraged and raced to the victim with two other guys. They thrashed him and then snipped his tongue with scissors.

The three suspects have been identified by the police and charged with violating the Children’s Act and voluntarily inflicting bodily harm with dangerous weapons or means.

According to the police, one guy had been detained, but two more had eluded them. Following demonstrations alleging police delay in arresting the remaining suspects, a special investigation team was formed. The police told News 18 that “raids are being undertaken at several sites throughout the area to apprehend the suspected youths.”

In Pakistan, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly tortured and made to lick a hot iron after being suspected of theft. Following the incident, the boy’s tongue was severely burned. After being suspected of stealing a teapot or kettle, Tehseeb was subjected to terrible agony and abuse in order to prove his innocence. In connection with the event, three men were arrested. According to reports, the boy’s tribal area of Baloch continues to follow the water and fire practice for suspect trials.