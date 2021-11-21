The toilet habit that could indicate the presence of a ‘aggressive malignancy.’

Taking a bathroom visit in the middle of the night could be an indication of ‘aggressive cancer,’ according to doctors.

Nocturia is a condition that causes you to wake up during the night to urinate, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

However, according to the Mirror, if you have a sudden or increased desire to urinate during the night, it could be an indication of prostate cancer.

According to research, severe nocturia is found as a side effect of radiation treatment in 25% of prostate cancer cases.

“This might be thought of as nocturnal urinary frequency – having to urinate more frequently at night,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Nocturnia usually arises in the final stages of the disease, which necessitates immediate treatment.

“Prostate cancer normally does not cause any symptoms until it has grown large enough to put strain on the tube that transports urine from the bladder out of the penis,” the NHS notes.

“One of the most common symptoms of prostate cancer is the desire to pee more frequently, especially at night.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, has given an extra layer of stress and anxiety, but anyone with concerns should contact their doctor.

Prostate cancer is the second most frequent type of cancer among males, with one in every eight men developing the disease over their lifetime, according to the charity.

If you’re over 50, have a family history of prostate cancer, or are black, you’re more likely to develop prostate cancer.