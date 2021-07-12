The tobacco giant has announced a massive reorganization, putting nearly 80 jobs in Liverpool at danger.

A worldwide tobacco company announced a substantial overhaul of its nicotine products business, putting nearly 80 jobs in Liverpool at risk.

Nerudia has a vaping e-liquid manufacturing facility in Speke, however parent firm Imperial Brands said today that the company will be restructured.

According to BusinessLive, the move, which the FTSE 100-listed business termed as “regrettable,” could result in the loss of 77 jobs throughout the firm’s R&D production site on Physics Road.

The idea was made after “much thought,” according to the firm, and will include redeploying and retraining employees “whenever possible.”

It further stated that employees will be treated “fairly and responsibly.”

“The idea was put up after careful study and complements Imperial’s continuing efforts to modernize the company by streamlining operations and establishing new methods of working that put the customer first.”

The Merseyside site employs 160 workers, which means that over half of them would be affected by today’s announcement.

Nerudia claimed the £11 million facility will become Europe’s largest nicotine manufacturing facility when it debuted in 2014.

Nerudia creates a variety of nicotine delivery systems, including vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine delivery. Production of vaping e-liquid takes place in the Speke facility. It was acquired by Imperial Brands, a Bristol-based FTSE 100 company with over 30,000 people globally, in 2017. Imperial is the world’s fourth-largest cigarette manufacturer.

“As part of the consultation process, we will examine a number of employee support options, including, where possible, internal redeployment and re-training,” the statement stated.

“The thought of job losses is always disappointing, and we are dedicated to treating our employees fairly and responsibly.”