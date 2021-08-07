The title of Britain’s Most Pampered Pooch is up for grabs in a canine competition.

Do you have a spoiled dog? If so, you may win a £200 prize for testing out a brand new line of dog grooming products.

Groomarts, a “dog styling” company, is seeking for dog owners to submit photos of their pampered pets to be nominated for the prize after a recent survey revealed that British dog owners spend up to £159 a year on dog grooming.

The most spoiled, coiffed, and pampered dog, as well as the most imaginative and entertaining images, are more deserving of the title of “Britain’s Most Pampered Pooch.” Owners are urged to post photos of their dogs relaxing in a hot tub, getting brushed at a local grooming salon, or getting a summer trim.

Contestants must use the hashtags #picturepawfect and #barkofthetown to share their images on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tagging @groomartsacademy on Instagram, @GroomArts on Twitter, and @salonattheacademy on Facebook.

In exchange, candidates will be entered to win a complete set of grooming tools, including brushes, nail clippers, and a comb, which will save owners money on professional grooming every year.

On Friday, September 24, the competition will conclude, and the winner will be announced on Thursday, September 30.

Visit the Groomarts website for more information on your chances of winning Britain’s Most Pampered Pooch.