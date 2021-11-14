The ‘tired’ Wirral town has sparked outrage.

According to campaigners, West Kirby has been neglected for far too long and requires a massive redevelopment.

People in the Wirral town are angry that it has been “forgotten” and has a “tired” appearance, according to One West Kirby (OWK), a local residents’ association.

For nearly a year, the organization claims it has been trying to convince Wirral Council to agree to a masterplan, a document that lays out how the town may be transformed, but has been unable to do so.

“Our approach has been to look at a strategic re-planning of locations across the Wirral,” a Wirral Council spokesperson said.