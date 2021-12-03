The tire of an airplane bursts. Passengers Push It Off Runway Right After Landing [Watch].

In an unusual occurrence, an airplane’s back tire exploded shortly after it landed on a runway in Nepal, forcing passengers to push the jet off the runway. The footage of the event, which occurred on Wednesday, has gone viral on the internet.

According to Nepal News, the aircraft belonging to Tara Air had just landed at Bajura Airport in the Nepalese town of Kolti when its back tire exploded.

Then, because to the parked Tara Air 9N AVE blocking the runway, another plane flying overhead was unable to land. When the passengers saw this, they joined the security men in pushing the plane off the runway. However, it is unclear whether the people pushing the jet were on board or at the airport.

Tara Air is Yeti Airlines’ sister company. According to a Yeti Airlines representative, there was no equipment to tow the jet to the other side, therefore passengers were forced to help airport officials move the plane so that flight operations could restart.

The plane was successfully relocated off the runway, allowing the other jet to land safely. Soon after, the aircraft’s wheel was replaced. It is now completely functional.

The video of the incident, which shows a group of approximately 20 individuals working together to pull the plane off the runway, has gone viral since then.

There have been over 50k views and various reactions to the video. While some joked that it happened “only in Nepal,” others expressed concern for the passengers’ safety. Others suggested that officials conduct further checks before flying the plane.

Some people wondered why the airport officials didn’t offer the necessary facilities and equipment to tow the plane off the runway.

Bajura is a domestic airport in Nepal’s landlocked country, located at a height of 4,300 feet (1,311 meters) above sea level. It has a single 520-meter (1,706-foot) runway.

A Guatemalan was discovered hiding within the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines plane in another odd occurrence. Despite surviving the arduous travel from his home country to Miami last Saturday, he was detained by US immigration officers and sent to a hospital for treatment.