The thug who stabbed the doorman says his prison term is excessive.

A gangster who stabbed a doorman attempted to get his 20-year sentence reduced, alleging that the judge who sentenced him did not take into account the prison’s terrible circumstances.

The Court of Appeal, however, did not agree with Patrick Wilson’s claims, noting that he had been imprisoned for attempted murder almost a year before the coronavirus outbreak.

Wilson attempted to assassinate Mark Brady solely because the doorman at the Ruby Blues in Liverpool’s city centre refused him admittance due to worries that he was too inebriated.

He raised his fists, bounced on his feet, and tried to encourage the doorman to attack him, but the argument fizzled out, and he vanished into a nearby Wetherspoons after spitting on the victim.

On the evening of August 31, 2018, Wilson went a two-and-a-half mile round journey back home and into town to arm himself with three knives.

Mr Brady was having a McDonald’s meal outside the Ruby Blues about an hour after the first altercation, at around 11 p.m., when he felt what he thought was a punch to the left side of his chest.

Wilson had rushed him from behind, wielding a knife, and boasted, “I told you I’d come back.”

“He’s stabbed me,” exclaimed the bouncer, who had a 2cm knife wound through his left nipple.

Wilson attempted to stab the victim in the chest cavity and heart area, but the bouncer moved slightly and the stab was just missed.

Wilson, who was overheard yelling “where are you, I’ve just done it” into his phone, was apprehended by another doorman, who detained the knifeman.

The knife he’d used in the stabbing was located nearby, along with two more blades concealed in his waistband.

The victim explained how he lost his job and developed anxiety, sadness, and possibly post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.

Wilson, 60, of Portland Gardens, Vauxhall, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possessing offensive weapons at the time.

The career criminal, who drank nine pints before the incident, has a staggering 95 previous convictions for nearly 230 offenses on his criminal record.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in April of this year.