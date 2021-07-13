The three things you must be able to demonstrate in order to obtain a Covid passport

To try to curb rising infection rates, the Health Secretary has stated that Covid passports would be pushed out through a new NHS app after “Freedom Day” on July 19th.

Businesses would be “encouraged” to use the system, according to Sajid Javid, and consumers will be need to show one of three things in order to access a venue.

Although the government stated last week that this will not be a legal necessity, it is thought that discussions with important individuals in the hospitality industry will take place on how the new app can be used to assist with the relaxing of restrictions – as reported by MirrorOnline.

What proof do I need to obtain a Covid passport?

To obtain a Covid passport, individuals must demonstrate three criteria:

At least two weeks ago, I was double-jabbed. In the last 48 hours, there has been evidence of a negative lateral flow test. Because they tested positive for Covid by PCR less than six months ago, they have antibodies.

With the rules being lifted on July 19, densely populated facilities, such as nightclubs, will be free to open without enforcing social interaction restrictions.

Businesses and major events designated “high-risk” will be urged to create a vaccine passport policy, according to the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman.

“In high-risk environments, businesses and large events will be supported and encouraged to use certification to help restrict the spread of illnesses in their venues,” he said.

However, it is understood that there will be no legal ramifications to this, and that authorities will have no power to prevent a nightclub from filling to capacity without requiring patrons to show their Covid passports on entry.

There is no comprehensive list of high-risk venues or categories of events.

However, it is acknowledged that they could be taken to include lively city center pubs with capacity comparable to a nightclub.

This raises the possibility of being asked for a Covid passport when heading to the pub.

Huge events with large numbers of people who don’t ordinarily mix congregate together without social separation – notably inside, and especially if less ventilated – are officially high risk venues.

The NHS app will be distinct from the commonly popular Covid-19 application.

On Monday, it was announced that the lockdown could be lifted successfully. The summary comes to a close.