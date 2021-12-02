The threat to abortion rights has resurfaced, according to Hillary Clinton’s warnings.

Hillary Clinton’s previous warnings about a GOP-dominated Supreme Court curtailing abortion rights in the United States have resurfaced amid the continued threat to Roe v. Wade.

Users on Twitter are debating comments made half a decade ago by the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate on what a Republican presidency would do to abortion rights in the United States.

These remarks resurfaced after a 6-3 conservative majority court appeared to be on the verge of upholding a 2018 Mississippi law that attempts to prohibit abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy. It will be nine weeks before bans are permitted under present legislation.

Hillary Clinton tweeted six years ago this month that “A Republican president might nominate as many as four Supreme Court justices,” accompanied by a warning that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

Left-wingers bombarded her with responses accusing her of "fear mongering." We wouldn't be in this mess with Roe v Wade if more people had listened to Hillary.

She was absolutely correct.

She was absolutely correct. On December 1, 2021, many people couldn't be bothered with policy issues during the 2016 election. People went insane because a woman was running (a Clinton!). She warned us over and again that option would be made illegal five years ago.

Following Wednesday's oral arguments, it's uncertain whether a court majority exists to jeopardize the historic 1973 decision guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion.

However, the possibility that states could decide on abortions has raised concerns among those concerned that abortion rights in significant sections of the South and Midwest will be eliminated.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s three selections on the Supreme Court, consolidated most recently by Amy Coney Barrett, have had a lasting influence on the court’s ruling on terminations in Mississippi.

Writer Ashton Pittman posted a December 22, 2015 tweet from Clinton in which she projected a threat to abortion rights. "A Republican president may nominate up to four Supreme Court justices," it stated.