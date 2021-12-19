The threat of a winter shutdown hangs over Lime Street enterprises.

According to Network Rail, the number of passengers using Liverpool Lime Street station dropped by 17% on Monday morning following the government’s instruction to work from home.

Businesses in Liverpool city centre kept going this week as many returned to work at home, benefiting from the milder weather and last-minute Christmas shopping.

On Thursday, The Washington Newsday visited some Lime Street merchants to see if they’ve noticed a drop in foot traffic as fears mount of a business blow if a winter lockout occurs.

On the last weekend before Christmas, this is how Liverpool’s city core looked.

According to Google data, public transportation use in Liverpool fell marginally in the first two weeks of December.

People staffing stalls at the Christmas Market beside Lime Street Station and near to Queens Square Bus Station have mixed feelings about the impact on commerce.

According to bartender Casey, who said business has been “crazy” this week, a 10-hour day is a short day for those staffing one of the bars.

The busiest days of the week at the pub are Thursday through Sunday.

“On Sunday, in particular, we’ll have customers waiting up to start drinking at 10:45 a.m., but we can’t legally serve until 11 a.m.,” Casey said.

“When 11 o’clock rolls around, we’ll have lines stretching all the way to the steps.” People are already arriving; they’ve already served a couple Sunday brunches.

“And then it’s nonstop for the rest of the day.”

“I’m really tired,” they added. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen this market as crowded as it is right now.” People would not listen to the government’s latest orders, according to Joe at the Hippy Hole stand, which also has a store on Bold Street.

“If you’re in Liverpool and you speak to someone from Liverpool, what Boris and all those ar******s are saying doesn’t matter,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Hold on a minute, you held a party at 10 Downing Street last year while my nan, your nan, their nans, everyone’s family is dying,” we say to them.

