The Thomas Jefferson Statue in New York City Hall Will Be Removed and Relocated.

A monument of Thomas Jefferson dating from 1833 will be relocated from New York City Hall to the lobby of the New York Historical Society.

According to the Associated Press, the relocation is a long-term loan. According to the Gothamist, the decision was taken after several of the City Council’s Black, Latino, and Asian members opposed to the statue’s existence due to Jefferson’s ownership of hundreds of slaves.

The Black, Latino, and Asian caucus issued a statement saying Jefferson is “no longer deserving of praise in an era where the ancestors of those they enslaved today wield the very seats of authority obtained from slavery.”