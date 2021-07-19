The third season of Angels of the North is on its way to the BBC iPlayer.

Angels of the North, the popular BBC iPlayer binge-watch sensation, will return at the end of the year with a new season.

It was a tremendous hit on BBC iPlayer, and the girls from Newcastle’s Longlox Super Salon will be back on our screens shortly.

Longlox’s owner, SammyJo Pearson, and her brilliant staff of stylists first appeared on our screens in 2019, showing viewers all the excitement on and off the salon floor, as well as beyond of business hours in their own demanding lives.

READ MORE: After a professional change, Kerry Katona has become a millionaire once more.

Their sympathetic stories and outgoing personalities drew hundreds of thousands of viewers in only a few days, prompting a second season to debut last year.

The start of the Covid 19 pandemic disrupted production, and Longlox, like many other businesses, closed. It reopened in July 2020, after the first lockdown was lifted, and filming resumed.

The Geordie Beauty’s demonstrated how they were adapting to new rules and regulations, as well as how tough it was for SammyJo to maintain a busy Super Salon during the Pandemic.

The girls destroyed it like genuine pros, and they’ve just concluded filming for the third season.

This time around, the event will feature two local businesses: Pure Ink Studios, a popular local tattoo studio, and Bilton Hall ABC Boxing Club.

Shane Gutteridge, the owner of Pure Ink, is a childhood friend of SammyJo’s, and Callum Larson, the coach and PT at Bilton Hall, is the third generation of his family to train local boxing talent at the club.

With over 7 million people watching the first and second seasons of Angels of the North on Netflix, the new season of the fun and relatable hit show is going to be a smash!

Angels of the North Series 1 and 2 are now available on BBC iPlayer.