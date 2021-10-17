The third fire at the church site in three years has ripped through the top of the youth center.

Firefighters were dispatched when flames engulfed a church youth center.

The fire blasted through the first floor and roof of the structure, which is part of the St Mark’s complex in Kirkby, and was put out by seven teams.

As firemen battled the third fire at the facility in three years, residents were warned to keep their windows and doors shut.

Emergency services were dispatched to Brook Hey Drive about 5.30 p.m. on Sunday when a man holding a hammer ‘grabbed’ a Starbucks employee at the drive-through.

The first floor and roof space of the two-story youth complex at the church were “fully alight” when firefighters arrived.

The fire extended over an area of about 20 meters by 40 meters, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from an overhead platform were seen battling the flames, as Merseyside Police closed a portion of Brook Hey Drive to traffic.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue said in a statement that “the situation has been divided into sectors, with main jets and high pressure hose reels active in combating the fire.”

“An aerial appliance is also being set up to battle the fire from above; at this time, all firefighting is being done from the outside.”

“Water supplies have been secured, and there has been a multi-agency meeting.” Merseyside Police is on the scene.

“Residents in the area should stay inside and close their windows and doors. If you have a pre-existing medical condition, keep your medicines and treatments close to hand, and call NHS 111 for help if you encounter any side effects.” The fires were promptly extinguished, but the overall effort lasted until late Sunday night.

A fire had previously caused major damage to the church in 2018, and a fire at another home on the site broke out in May.