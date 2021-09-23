The third Fantastic Beasts film will be released in theaters in April 2022.

Warner Bros. has announced a new title and release date for the third Fantastic Beasts picture.

In April 2022, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore will be released in theaters.

The Harry Potter spin-off was earlier scheduled to premiere in July, three months later.

David Yates, who directed the last four Harry Potter films as well as the first two Fantastic Beasts flicks, will return.

Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, will join Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, in the fight against the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp, who left the franchise after losing a High Court dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

A court found her allegations of domestic abuse to be “basically correct.”

Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, and Callum Turner also star in The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

The script was co-written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves, the author of the Harry Potter series.

Two more Fantastic Beasts movies are in the works.