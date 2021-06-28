The third dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine ‘could be an effective booster,’ according to the researchers.

Giving them a third dosage more than six months after their second dose resulted in a significant increase in antibodies and improved the body’s T-cell ability to combat coronavirus, including its variations, according to an Oxford University study.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccination Group, said it’s too early to say if individuals would need a booster dose in the autumn, but the new evidence suggests the current vaccine may be adequate.

He said that real-world data from Public Health England (PHE) has previously showed that two doses provide good protection against hospital admission and death from the Alpha Kent strain and the Delta variation, both of which were first discovered in India.

With two doses of Covid presently preventing more than 90% of hospital admissions, he said it’s “impossible to say” whether a third dosage could add a few percent more.

Boosters are more concerned with whether or not protection is lost over time.

“Boosters are really more about if protection is lost over time – which we don’t know – but if it is, could you boost?” he added. And, based on the evidence, the answer is yes, you could.

“There’s no indication today that we need boosters, and we’ll have to keep looking at the data and making decisions as the months pass to see if the protection we have is gone.”

Experts expect “immunity to start to decline over time because it does happen,” but it will not return to “zero,” he said.

“Our immune systems are a little too intelligent for us to just look at those numbers,” he continued. Because our immune systems remember that we’ve been vaccinated, even if we come into contact with the virus months later, the immune system will kick in and create greater immune responses, presumably protecting most people from serious sickness.

