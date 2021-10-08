The ‘third cathedral’ in Liverpool has reopened.

The Lutyens crypt, also known as Liverpool’s “third cathedral,” has reopened after being closed during the epidemic.

The crypt is a secret architectural jewel buried deep beneath the Metropolitan Cathedral and is all that remains of what was supposed to be the world’s largest cathedral.

The magnificent project, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1930, was abandoned after World War II.

The four large neo-classical halls with exquisite masonry, leadlight windows, and vaulted ceilings are shown in stunning new images.

The ambient crypt stands in stark contrast to the stunning modernist cathedral that towers above it.

The crypt is reopening with a completely new exhibition, co-curated by the local community and developed during lockdown, after an 18-month hiatus.

The cathedral-that-never-was is now open to the public, with a permanent display chronicling its intriguing history as the cathedral-that-never-was.

Secrets of the Crypt, co-curated by members of the local community, takes guests on a journey through hundreds of years of history to learn about the people and stories behind this incredible site.

One of the tales is of Arthur Brady, a 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer who was the only man left working on the crypt after his coworkers were ordered up to serve in World War II.

Construction came to a halt for 15 years after he was called up.

The crypt serves as a gathering place for joy and sorrow in the city, as well as an air-raid shelter during the war.

More than one million people attended the pope’s visit in 1982, and an outdoor liturgy for more than 9,000 people was held the day following the Hillsborough disaster on April 16, 1989.

The exhibition is part of the Metropolitan Perspectives project, which brings together members of the local community with heritage and creative experts to produce a variety of innovative visitor experiences within the Grade II* listed Cathedral.

“I’d never visited the Cathedral before starting this project, but I’ve loved learning about its intriguing history,” remarked volunteer and local resident Debi Eastwood.

“We participated in workshops and training days as part of the project, as well as spending time in the Cathedral archives.

