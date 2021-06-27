The thieves from Liverpool who have an unhealthy fascination with the Lake District

Cumbria has always been a popular location for drug gangs headquartered in Liverpool looking to make quick cash.

Merseyside Police announced earlier this week that William Vincent Dodd, 31, was now a wanted man. Dodd was a key figure in the Joey drug gang, which targeted Cumbria in 2016.

Because of his ties to drugs and severe criminality, Dodd was once barred from visiting Cumbria.

Merseyside Police have issued a warrant for the Liverpool man after he violated the terms of his license.

Cumbria, like the south coast, is frequently targeted by drug gangs from Liverpool. Drug gangs have frequently traveled outside of the city to sell drugs and earn “easy money” in communities where they are not known to the police, a practice known as County Lines.

Cumbria was considered by some as a place to make money, especially during the tourist season when the demand for party drugs surged, because it had simple road and train access without the long journey down to the south coast.

Many well-known Liverpool criminals saw Cumbria as a safe sanctuary free of police scrutiny and competitor crooks.

Unfortunately, many drug gangs in the area appeared to underestimate local authorities, who have been steadfast in their pursuit of County Lines-style gangs.

Anthony Mullen, a Liverpool man, was charged in 2015 with selling narcotics at a children’s play area at Carlisle Crown Court.

Mullen, of Belle Vale, relied on a ‘runner’ to assist him in selling Class A drugs and collecting money.

Mullen was coordinating trades during the day while children were playing, and the two men were apprehended on November 10 by police in Cumbria.

While he organized illicit drop-offs, the dealer’s own two children were at the center. He teased his customers in text messages, reminding them that stocks were “running low”, as he conducted scores of illegal deals.

Mullen was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to possessing Class A drugs with the intent to sell them.

Gangs distributing drugs in Cumbria often rely on the young and vulnerable to carry out the high risk activity.

