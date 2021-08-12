The thief’s father “spent money on an extravagant wedding and Liverpool tickets.”

While the family beer company was struggling to stay afloat, a father-of-one betrayed it by stealing more than £800,000 from it.

Ben Dolan, 30, claims he obtained the large money from Hops & Barley in Anfield to fuel his £1.2 million gambling addiction.

His disgruntled bosses, on the other hand, accused him of spending money on a new mansion, a “palatial wedding,” horse racing excursions, and Liverpool tickets.

He “brazenly” lied to their faces, according to the evidence presented today at Liverpool Crown Court, and devoted employees were forced to resign as a result of his dishonesty.

Hops & Barley, which employs up to 120 people and has depots in Liverpool, Holywell, and Crewe, was started in 1989 by John Ravenscroft.

Dolan, of Orrell Park’s Gondover Avenue, began working for the company in 2014 as an accounts assistant and was later promoted to “in-house accounts manager.”

He had access to all five of the company’s bank accounts and was responsible for ensuring that payments to suppliers and receipts from customers were made.

The money was stolen, according to prosecutor Alaric Walmsley, by Dolan “generating fraudulent invoices for imaginary products bought by consumers, then circumventing the stock ledger and making payments to a private account of his own.”

Between March 23, 2017 and December 27, 2019, he did it 128 times, stealing £839,281 in total.

Caroline Doran, the company’s director, questioned Dolan about invoices that were missing VAT values on January 7, 2020.

He was supposed to produce the original invoices, but instead he dialed his girlfriend’s number when he went into the records room.

When his supervisor asked for the invoices again, Mr Walmsley stated, “These are not invoices, they’re dodgy.”

“It’s me, I’ve taken money for gambling,” Dolan admitted.

He acknowledged to taking roughly £800,000 and gave his bank records to Mr Ravenscroft.

Dolan was apprehended by police after making a “full and candid admission” when quizzed, stating he first moved money to his account by mistake, then on purpose.

“He indicated that he was a gambling addict who had been living a double life and now wanted to come clean,” Mr Walmsley added.

Dolan transferred £52,445 to the account of in sums ranging from £500 to £2,000. “The summary has come to an end.”