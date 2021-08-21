The texts sent by the Encrochat dealer to ‘Froggy’ and ‘Baldy’ sealed his downfall in court.

When an Encrochat dealer from Knowsley was detained for scouting drug-buying locations in Italy, he told police, “I don’t know what the hell that’s about.”

On the encrypted phone service used almost exclusively by organized criminals attempting to evade detection, Mathew Badibanga used the handle “Bagbangboomboom.”

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison earlier this week for smuggling large amounts of cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and amphetamines out of his Whiston house.

A look into some of his interactions with other criminals revealed how much of his everyday life focused around dealing and maximizing his income.

He had six phone numbers and two automobiles registered to him: a Land Rover Evoque and a Mercedes CLA.

He was a frequent visitor around England and Wales, implying that he travelled around the country to keep his illegal business running smoothly.

Badibanga, also known as Badibango, surrendered to police in Liverpool on September 9, last year, when his aunt informed him that he was wanted.

“I don’t know what the hell that’s about,” he said after being arrested on accusations of conspiring to supply Class A and B controlled drugs.

He declined to comment in an interview.

The demise of the Encrochat network in the summer of 2020 provided detectives with the opportunity to listen in on the back-and-forth discussions of hardcore criminals and drug dealers.

Badibanga was a frequent Encro user in his multi-kilo cocaine and adulterant distribution business, with a modest trade in heroin, amphetamines, and cannabis.

He was allegedly involved in the distribution of at least five kilograms of cocaine.

In a conversation with “Slightdrake” in April of last year, the Whiston man of Manorwood Drive inquired if “hydro” had been manufactured, and was told the guy doing the manufacturing “was messing around with minor parts so he didn’t f**k the whole job up to be sure then can cook the whole thing.”

Badibanga “Slothlake” and “Baldy” had a chat on April 24, 2022, in which they discussed “smash reaching the Whiston man.”

