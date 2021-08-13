The Texas Supreme Court has overturned an order that shielded fugitive Democrats from arrest warrants.

A Harris County judge’s ruling protecting Texas House Democrats from arrest was overturned by the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday.

Absent Democrats located in Texas can be held and ordered by law police to appear in the Capitol without the protection from arrest provided to more than 40 House Democrats by a Harris County district judge. They will not, however, be prosecuted.

On Thursday, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced the stay, adding, “The Democrats have brought some of the most embarrassing lawsuits ever seen.” It’s past time for them to return to the Capitol and perform the duties for which they were elected.”

Several House Democrats are breaking quorum in an attempt to stop a GOP-backed voting limitations bill from becoming law, which some Democrats claim allows voter suppression.

Hundreds of civil warrants for the absent Democrats were issued, and Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan deputized law police to track them down and make arrests.

The voting limitations law passed the Senate 18-11 on Thursday morning, after Texas state Senator Carol Alvarado (D) dominated the Senate floor for a 15-hour all-night filibuster in a last-ditch bid to defeat the bill.

During that period, Alvarado was not allowed to eat, drink, lean or sit on anything, or use the restroom, according to conventional filibuster rules.

“Everywhere, my friends, voter suppression is a menace to democracy,” Alvarado remarked on Thursday morning. “As we come to the close of this debate, it is my honest hope that civic acts by ordinary Texans—from the Senate floor to the vote box—can assist in shedding light.”

“How would we like our democracy to look?” She had completed her task. “Do we want a more inclusive state or a less inclusive state?” . . . Rather than making voting easier, [this bill]makes it easier to intimidate people. Rather than making. This is a condensed version of the information.