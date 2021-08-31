The Texas Senate has rejected a provision that would protect felons who attempted to vote from being arrested.

The clause, which states that “a person should not be legally jailed for making an innocent mistake,” passed the Texas House last week with a 119-4 majority. The plan was passed by the GOP-controlled House, but it was rejected by Senate negotiators as the package was being finalized.

Representative Briscoe Cain, a Republican, led the voting law through the House earlier this year and said he backed the clarifying amendment for felony convictions to ensure that “people who do innocent things” are not arrested again for their previous conduct.

Following the removal of the bipartisan clause, Republican lawmakers were preparing to submit Governor Greg Abbott the finalized rewrite of the state’s election rules. On Tuesday, the House passed the bill by a vote of 80-41.

The proposal was shot down when two Texans were arrested for voting while on parole, probation, or supervised release. They said they were unaware that the law bars those on parole, probation, or supervised release from voting. Both voters are African-American, fueling outrage in the midst of a larger debate over voting restrictions that opponents claim unfairly affect people of color.

New phrase would have clarified that in order to be prosecuted, a person must have known he or she was voting unlawfully.

Crystal Mason, who was sentenced to five years in jail in 2018 for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 presidential election while on probation, was cited by lawmakers. Her provisional vote was invalidated, and her case is now being appealed.

“I hope this body will continue to work to remedy the injustice that a fundamentally innocuous, even peaceful act, voting, becomes the foundation for the forfeiture of a person’s liberty,” Democratic state Representative John Turner said.

The law now needs final Senate approval before heading to Abbott, who has said he will sign it and could do so in the coming days.

