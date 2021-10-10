The Texas school shooting suspect was bullied and robbed before the attack, according to the teen’s family.

The family of an 18-year-old Texas teenager accused of shooting four people in a school massacre claimed he was tormented and robbed recently.

After reportedly opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Timothy George Simpkins was arrested on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Simpkins surrendered to police after an hours-long manhunt after fleeing the school, according to authorities. After his family posted a $75,000 bond, the boy was released the next day.

According to police, the shooting may have started with a videotaped classroom brawl. They didn’t say anything about a suspected motivation.

Simpkins’ family said that he was ridiculed because of his “fortunate” family, expensive clothes, and $35,000 automobile, and that the adolescent purchased a weapon for protection. According to the New York Post, the 18-year-old shares a $400,000 home with his grandmother, Lillie, and drives a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Clint Wheat, the suspect’s cousin, posted on social media, “It was possible that he made the decision to commit himself… He was attempting to defend himself. They were fortunate in terms of money “The Daily Mail reports on this.

Wheat stated on Facebook: “My little cousin was bullied at the conclusion of the day. I’m not sure how I feel about it, but he’s not a bad child.” According to The Dallas Morning News, a lady claiming to be Simpkins’ mother also claimed that he was bullied at school on Wednesday.

Simpkins was allegedly robbed before the attack, according to Carol Harrison-Lafayette, who claims to be a family member advocating for the family.

She stated, “He was robbed.” “It was captured on film. It didn’t simply happen once; it happened twice. He was terrified, frightened.” “”There is no excuse for anyone… to be hurt,” she stated, adding, “We need to look at the fact that bullying is real.” And it’s going to take us all. I also apologise. As a family, we ask for forgiveness for any form of wrongdoing.” The gunshot injured four persons, including a 15-year-old child who was gravely hurt and underwent surgery, as well as a 25-year-old man who was hospitalized in good condition. It was a cloudy afternoon for them on Thursday.

Minor injuries to a teen girl were treated and she was released. A pregnant woman was treated at the school rather than being transported to the hospital.

Zacchaeus Selby and Calvin Pettitt were two of the casualties, according to Arlington police.

