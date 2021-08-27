The Texas House Speaker is attempting to keep the word “racism” out of the debate over a contentious election bill.

After a weeks-long stalemate caused by Democrats’ unwillingness to show up at the state Capitol in Austin, the Texas House of Representatives resumed debate on a contentious election measure on Thursday.

Last month, more than 50 Democratic senators flew to Washington, D.C., to halt Senate Bill 1 procedures, which they claim will discourage voting and discriminate against minorities.

House Speaker Dade Phelan urged members to be “polite” as the session began on Thursday.

“Members, when we debate S.B. 1, please remember to be civil and considerate of our colleagues. “This afternoon, the chair would appreciate it if members avoided using the word ‘racism,’” Phelan stated.

Democrats in the state reacted angrily to his comments.

“Wow. The Speaker has just asked that we refrain from using the word “racist” during today’s debate. All Texans will be harmed by SB 1, but persons of color will be disproportionately affected. No matter how you dress it up, that’s racist. Erin Zwiener, who represents the 45th district in the state legislature, responded on Twitter, “Period.”

“Coddling R politicians who are uneasy about how this bill impacts people of color is not our job,” Zwiener stated in a follow-up article.

“Republican Texas House Speaker @DadePhelan thinks it’s uncivil to talk about racism,” Julián Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, responded. Pretending it doesn’t exist is uncivil.”

During the debate, state representatives Rafael Ancha and Gina Hinojosa recounted cases in which federal courts concluded that prior Texas statutes discriminated against persons of color on purpose.

“Intentional prejudice against people of a certain race. Is that racial discrimination?” Hinojosa’s question elicited audible replies from the audience.

“We can discuss about racial consequences of this legislation without accusing members of this body of being racist,” Speaker Phelan remarked after the exchange.

The election bill, which was sponsored by Republicans, would prohibit drive-thru and overnight voting, place restrictions on postal voting, increase criminal penalties for voting law infractions, and improve access for partisan poll watchers.

Republicans contend that the bill is needed to protect elections and prevent fraud, and they deny that it will suppress minority voters.

Democrats in the state legislature broke quorum to prevent the bill from being voted on, and they stayed in Washington for weeks in protest. Phelan signed 52 arrest warrants at one point. This is a condensed version of the information.