The Texas House of Representatives has a quorum for the first time since the Democrats’ walkout.

For the first time since Democrats departed the state to prevent the approval of a controversial GOP voting bill, Republican Texas state House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday that the chamber had reached a quorum.

More than 50 Texas House Democrats departed the state in July to stop the bill by refusing to form a quorum, the minimal number of lawmakers required to conduct official business in the House. The bill has already cleared the Texas Senate. If the quorum is not broken again, it is expected to pass quickly in the GOP-controlled House and be signed into law once it reaches Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

“Members, this has been a long and exhausting summer. According to The Washington Post, Phelan said from the House floor after the quorum was reached immediately before adjournment on Thursday evening. “I applaud the members who contributed to today’s quorum. It’s past time for us to return to serving the wonderful state of Texas.”

Although the current special session is expected to resume at 4 p.m. on Monday, it is unclear when the House will take up the contentious issue. Democrats have labeled the bill a voter suppression bill, claiming that it will limit voting access in some circumstances and potentially lead to voter intimidation by arming partisan poll workers. The bill, according to Republicans, is intended to safeguard election integrity.

Before House Democrats staged a last-minute walkout at the end of the legislature’s regular session in late May, the bill seemed almost certain to pass. On July 12, Abbott called a 30-day special session, leading 52 Democrats to escape to Washington, D.C. The first extraordinary session was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. Abbott soon summoned a second extraordinary session, which is still taking place.

Last week, Phelan signed civil arrest warrants in the goal of forcing the Democrats back to work. The directives were temporarily stopped by a judge, but the Texas Supreme Court overturned the ruling this week. Despite the fact that a number of Democrats returned to Texas earlier in August, enough remained absent from the state Capitol to keep the House from having a quorum until Thursday.

