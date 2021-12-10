The Texas Abortion Law’s Enforcement Mechanism is Unconstitutional, but the Near-Ban Remains.

The Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism, which awards $10,000 judgments in lawsuits against violators, is unconstitutional, according to State District Judge David Peeples of Austin, but the near-total prohibition remains.

The decision has no bearing on the law’s case before the United States Supreme Court.

Abortion providers have requested the Supreme Court to overturn the law, but the court has yet to rule.

Peeples stayed away from the larger legality of Senate Bill 8, a Texas law. The rule, which took effect in September, prohibits abortions after heart activity is found, which usually occurs around six weeks after a woman becomes aware of her pregnancy.

The law prohibits prosecutors from enforcing the law, instead allowing private individuals to do so. If they file a successful lawsuit against a provider or anybody who assists a patient in getting an abortion, they can collect a $10,000 “bounty,” according to critics. This enforcement mechanism has permitted the law to effectively override the Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion for women.

“It’s one thing to allow taxpayers or people to sue government employees in order to force them to obey a law,” Peeples wrote. “It’s one thing to incentivize people or individuals to file lawsuits against other private citizens in order to obtain money from them with no pretense of compensating the claimant.” Some speculate that an appeal will be filed.

Planned Parenthood applauded the decision, but said abortion services in Texas are still “totally inaccessible.” Supporters of the law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, argued it was unlikely to have any practical impact or even deter litigation against abortion clinics.

“On the ground, nothing changes,” said John Seago, legislative director of Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion organization.

It’s impossible to assess where things stand within the Supreme Court, where justices frequently exchange and amend opinions on both sides in private before making a ruling. With no action so far, it appears that the court lacks the five votes needed to put the Texas law on hold, a majority of the nine-member body.

When abortion providers sought the court to stop the law from going into force, the justices voted 5-4 to deny the request. This is a condensed version of the information.