The Texas abortion ban injunction might be rendered ineffective and overturned quickly.

On Wednesday, a federal court in Texas ordered an injunction against the state’s contentious six-week abortion ban, but the ruling is likely to be overturned quickly, and it may not protect patients from litigation.

The ruling banning the state’s judges and court clerks from taking suits brought under Senate Bill (SB) 8 was issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama nominee.

The legislation is not enforced by the government, but by private citizens who sue those who help women obtain abortions. Critics claim that this new enforcement method was created to make it more difficult for judges to issue injunctions or declare the statute unconstitutional.

The United States was the plaintiff in the case before Pitman. The Justice Department has previously stated that it would sue Texas over SB 8, and its first steps appear to have been successful.

Following Pitman’s sequence, however, there is a significant degree of uncertainty. Texas has filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The Fifth Circuit is often regarded as the most conservative in the country, and the injunction against SB 8 is quite likely to be overturned swiftly.

Because of the threat of litigation, the state’s major abortion providers have ceased providing services, and it’s uncertain how soon they’ll resume.

In light of the verdict, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Whole Woman’s Health said on Wednesday that they plan to continue providing services. Planned Parenthood did not indicate whether its clinics will restart delivering abortion services in a statement regarding the injunction.

Concerns have also been raised concerning a section in SB 8 that explicitly addresses the potential of an injunction. If an injunction is lifted, any abortions done during the time of the injunction may be subject to legal action.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Steve Vladeck, a legal scholar and specialist on the courts at the University of Texas School of Statute, referred to that provision of the law in his opinion on Pitman’s decision. He mentioned the Fifth Circuit’s appeal.

“It’s unclear whether providers will resume offering services in the meantime.” One of the numerous innovative provisions of #SB is that abortions done during a preliminary examination are not considered abortions. This is a condensed version of the information.